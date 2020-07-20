M60 designation set to happen after all, but on top-spec BMW i7

A moniker supposedly believed to have hinted at a performance version of the BMW X7, has now been touted as the designation poised to denote the most powerful version of the new i7.

Last year, the owner of an X7 in the United States, using a series of coding options, found an M60i badge popping-up on the 12.3-inch instrument cluster, which suggested a possible flagship version, pumping out at least 441 kW, debuting above the xDrive 50i.

In the latest claim over the weekend though, the BMW Blog reports that the designation, minus the ‘i’ suffix, will instead be used for the range-topping i7 that will replace the 6.6-litre bi-turbo V12 at the summit of the new 7 Series line-up, a move that seemingly confirms comments made by BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse in March that the most powerful Seven would be electric.

The report also states that the use of two electric motors, allegedly with a capacity of 120 kWh, would result in the i7 M60 producing 650 horsepower or 485 kW, an output first mentioned last year, and up 55 kW on the soon-to-be-discontinued V12 in the M760Li xDrive. Claimed range on a single charge is expected to be around 640 km.

Carrying the internal moniker G70, the 7 Series, which has made a number of appearances on various online platforms over the last few months taking leave of its disguise, will be unveiled later this year in preparation for sales beginning in 2021, with power set to come from a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in powertrains as well as the all-electric i7.

