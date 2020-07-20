Whitespace 2021 teaser the first hint of Ford’s Bantam replacement?

Ford’s incoming new small pick-up, which reports have alleged could revive the Maverick name, has once again been hinted for release next year based on a report this past weekend.

Despite the Blue Oval’s refusal to comment on ever increasing rumours of its long overdue replacement for the Courier/Bantam, US publication, Muscle Cars and Trucks, has published a cryptic teaser image allegedly from the Dearborn titled “Whitespace” and “(2021 launch)”.

The link to the Maverick though comes in the form of an apparent presentation slide also published by the online forum, which sees the “Whitespace” model featuring in the same section as not only the recently updated F-150, but also the new Bronco and Bronco Sport. In addition, the publication remarks that the slide could only make reference to the Maverick based on the whitespace in Ford’s pick-up range below the Ranger, and lack of any other manufacturer competing in the half-ton segment in North America.

As previously indicated, the Maverick, prior reports have also suggested it could be called Courier or Ranchero, will ride on the same C2 platform as the Focus and Bronco Sport, and have the option of a 1.5 or 2.0 EcoBoost engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, a setup which also comes as unsurprising given it being the same choices available on the latter model. Just as intriguing is the fact that the Maverick will be built at the Hermosillo Plant in Mexico, where production of the Bronco Sport will take place from this year once that of the Fusion and its Lincoln MKZ sibling ends at the end of this month.

Given the recent circulation of renderings depicting the Maverick with Bronco Sport styling cues, plus the use of the same platform, factory assembly, pre-production spy images dating back nearly two years and alleged development in Australia, it comes as little surprise that its debut has seemingly been moved forward by almost a year. Expect more details to be leaked or indeed speculated upon in the coming weeks and months.

