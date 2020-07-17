India’s new Honda City priced, previews what to expect from Ballade next year

The Indian version of Honda’s new City sedan, which will come to South Africa next year once again badged as the Ballade, has been detailed in full, thus providing a hint of what to expect.

As indicated last month, the City is longer and wider than the version sold in Thailand and will be offered in three trim level grades; V, VX and ZX with a choice of two engines; a new normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol outputting 90kW/145Nm and the carryover 1.5 i-DTEC turbodiesel that now complies with BS6 emissions regulations, but still makes 74kW/200Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on both with a CVT optional on the petrol only.

On the equipment front, the V gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, body-coloured bumpers, door handles and mirrors, front and rear air vents with chrome surrounds, rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, front and rear armrests, push-button start, a four-speaker sound system and a multi-function steering wheel.

In addition, four airbags are standard along with ABS and EBD, traction control, all around electric windows, folding electric mirrors, height adjustable driver’s seat, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, tyre pressure monitor and on CVT models, paddle shifters plus remote engine start.

Upping the ante, the VX swaps the 15-inch alloy wheels for 16-inch diamond cut alloys and adds a sunroof, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, motion sensing unlocking doors, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, auto on/off headlights, four additional speakers, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, plus two more airbags.

Sitting at the top, the ZX gains Honda’s LaneWatch camera system similar to that of the CR-V, ambient interior lighting, full LED headlights plus daytime running LEDs, a rear roller blind, leather upholstery in place of the V and VX’s cloth and a remotely operated sunroof.

A choice of five colours are offered; Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic. Although local pricing and spec will only be announced closer to or at the launch date, don’t expect Honda South Africa to make the Ballade available with the diesel engine as the line-up will once again be an all petrol affair.

PRICING

City 1.5 V – Rs 1 089 900 (R242 804)

City 1.5 V CVT – Rs 1 219 900 (R271 765)

City 1.5 i-DTEC V – Rs 1 239 900 (R276 221)

City 1.5 VX – Rs 1 225 900 (R273 102)

City 1.5 VX CVT – Rs 1 355 900 (R302 063)

City 1.5 i-DTEC VX – Rs 1 375 900 (R306 518)

City 1.5 ZX – Rs 1 314 900 (R292 929)

City 1.5 ZX CVT – Rs 1 444 900 (R321 890)

City 1.5 i-DTEC ZX – Rs 1 464 900 (R326 346)

IMAGES from hondacarindia.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.