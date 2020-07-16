New Hyundai Tucson engine details allegedly revealed

While it was reported earlier this month that Hyundai would only be revealing the fire-breathing Tucson N in 2022, a fresh report from South Korea has shed more light on the newcomer’s expected range of mainstream engines, plus images of its interior.

In-line to share its underpinnings with the unibody Santa Cruz pick-up, The Korean Car Blog claims that the Tucson will have the same the 1.6 T-GDI as the Sonata that punches out 132kW/265Nm, the 162kW/350Nm 1.6 T-GDI hybrid unit from the Kia Sorento and an updated, but unrated 2.0 CRDI turbodiesel that will adopt the Smartstream moniker.

Until the arrival of the N, the range-topping Tucson will be the N-Line, poised to make use of the 210kW/422Nm 2.5 T-GDI engine powering the Sonata N-Line and the Kia K5. As previously reported, the N is slated to get the same engine, reportedly outputting in the area of 250 kW.

Based on the mentioned spy images, the Tucson’s interior takes hints from the Palisade, but unlike its senior Stateside sibling, comes with a flat-screen infotainment system similar in design to that of the Subaru XV, while the instrument cluster appears to be an all-digital affair with the same being true of the climate control system.

Given the rate of recent Tucson spy grabs, don’t be surprised if it leaks in full within the coming weeks and days ahead of its apparent reveal next month.

