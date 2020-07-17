Let’s go racing South Africa

Motorsport South Africa (MSA) is pleased to announce that it has received full permission to resume all MSA-sanctioned motorsport events once suitable arrangements have been made with the relevant event organisers to ensure that their events can be run in a safe and responsible manner in the Covid-19 environment.

The permission from Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Department of Sport and Recreation follows a formal submission by MSA regarding the safe resumption of MSA-sanctioned motorsport events. The permission from government incorporates a number of conditions prescribed by the Department. These include a restriction on spectators, the presence of a Covid-19 compliance officer at events, strict cleaning protocols, compulsory wearing of face masks at all times and temperature screening of all attendees at motorsport events.

“We are very thankful to the Department and the Minister for the constructive way in which they engaged with us to find solutions and for allowing us to restart motor racing. Motor racing is a vibrant sporting code and an important contributor to the livelihood of many businesses and racing venues,” says Anton Roux, Chairman of MSA.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have placed additional obligations on MSA and our member organisations, but we have been preparing for our expected restart and look forward to working with event organisers and competitors to restart in a safe and timely manner,” says Adrian Scholtz, CEO of MSA.

Scholtz says that MSA will also work hard to support each of its various motorsport categories to communicate with its members and to reconfigure the 2020 racing calendar

