Shelby Super Snake Pack sinks its potent fangs into South Africa

With 16 July marking ‘World Snake Day’, Ford and Shelby South Africa have unveiled the Super Snake Pack for the updated Mustang GT.

Following very much the same recipe as the Roush tuned Mustangs already offered, the approved by Shelby American Super Snake sees the Mustang receiving even wider door sills and wheel arches, dual bonnet intakes, the Shelby Super Snake specific grille, a new front splitter and rear spoiler, an integrated rear diffuser, Cobra badging on the front fenders, racing stripes, dual exhaust outlets, red Brembo brake calipers utilising a six-piston setup at the front and four at the rear, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Despite no interior images being revealed, the Super Snake reportedly comes with Shelby branded floor mats and door sills, a gauge cluster and underneath its puffed-up skin, a tweaked suspension carried out by Ford Performance.

Up front, the venerable 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine has been retained, but aided by a supercharger for an output of 500 kW. Upping the ante though is the option of having another 60 kW squeezed out of the engine, which could result in the 0-100 km/h sprint dipping to below four seconds. Sadly, no further performance figures, or indeed the cost of the conversation, were revealed.

