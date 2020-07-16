FCA-PSA partnership’s starry name revealed

The merger between Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group announced last year has taken another step forward to completion with the confirmation of an official name. In a short statement, the partnership between the two companies will be known as Stellantis which is derived from the Latin word “stello” meaning “to brighten with stars”.

“It draws inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts,” the joint statement read.

“The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger”.

With the unification set to occur early next year, the Stellantis name will only be used to refer to the group on corporate level as the various logos and names of its respective brands will continue without change. Headed by FCA Chairman John Elkann, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares will occupy the same position within Stellantis, with 11 members out of each company set to serve on the board once the merger is complete.

As a reminder, the partnership will result in Stellantis become the world’s fourth biggest automaker and consist of the following marques: from FCA, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Ram, SRT and Mopar, and from PSA, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot.

