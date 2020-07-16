Petrol Audi SQ7 and SQ8 detailed but will it come to South Africa at TDI’s expense?

The announcement made back in January, Audi has detailed the petrol fuelled versions of the SQ7 and SQ8 now offered in Europe.

Priced from €93 287 (R1 772 500) and €101 085 (R1 920 666) in Germany, both models swap the twin-turbo 4.0 TDI V8 for the Volkswagen Group’s familiar mild-hybrid 4.0 TFSI V8 used in the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, but tuned down from 441kW/800Nm to 373kW/770Nm. Although 53 kW up on the TDI, the twin-blown TFSI loses out on 130 Nm but accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds vs. the oil-burner’s 4.8 seconds. Top speed limited to 250 km/h with drive going to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Outwardly, both are unchanged from their TDI siblings with Audi’s Adaptive Air suspension being standard, along with the all-wheel-steering system, the Audi Drive Select with seven modes; Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Allroad, Offroad and Individual and, to go along with the engine, active engine mounts.

On the SQ7, 20-inch alloy wheels are standard with 22-inches being optional, while on the SQ8, 21-inch wheels are standard with 22 or 23-inch alloys available from the options list. Hiding behind the wheels are uprated S badged carbon ceramic brakes whose discs measure 400 mm at the front.

As indicated by Audi’s recent product presentation, both the SQ7 and SQ8 have been confirmed for South African introduction later this year, but it now remains to be seen with which engine.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.