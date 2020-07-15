Oil-burning Kia Seltos makes landfall

Having made the announcement last year, Kia Motors South Africa has officially added diesel power to the popular Seltos.

A move that brings the local line-up from four to seven models, the oil-burning Seltos makes use of the same 1.5 CRDI engine offered in India, and develops 86kW/250Nm. Paired to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the diesel Seltos has a top speed of 176 km/h and will get from 0-100 km/h in 11.5 seconds. Strangely, no claimed consumption figures were revealed, but like the petrol models, what is known is that drive is send to the front wheels only.

Equipment-wise, the Seltos is also unchanged from the petrol with the entry-level EX getting an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice recognition and dual USB ports, auto on/off follow-me-home headlights, cloth seats, electric mirrors, a six-speaker sound system, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera and a full-size spare wheel.

The next-step EX+ builds on these by adding Hill Start Assist and Electronic Stability Control, as well as leather upholstery, folding electric mirrors and a front armrest. Like the EX+ petrol, the diesel only comes with the mentioned auto ‘box. Unaffected by the new addition though is the range-topping GT-Line which remains petrol powered.

Available in a choice of seven colours; Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Intelligency Blue, Punchy Orange, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl plus three two-tone hues; Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a contrasting black roof and Punchy Orange with a white lid, a Seltos range is covered by a five year/unlimited km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.