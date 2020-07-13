Audi Sport gives more two-wheel-drive RS models the thumbs down

Audi Sport has officially ruled-out the possibility of introducing more two-wheel-drive RS models to supplement the R8 RWS revived last year.

In spite of the inherent benefit relating to emissions, Audi Sport Sales and Marketing Head, Rolf Michl, told Britain’s Autocar that the rally-derived quattro all-wheel-drive system remains “part of our heritage” and that the R8, which is due for replacing in 2023, will continue to be the exception.

“I don’t hear any different views [from people] on this, even with electrified versions in the future. We’ll stay with our approach: Quattro is a major part of RS models,” he said, before reaffirming comments made last year by Audi Sport Managing Director, Oliver Hoffman, about the supercar’s future.

“The R8 is one of the most important cars in our portfolio and for the entire Audi brand. It’s a real brand-shaper. Audi Sport is committed to the R8, and we’re doing everything to get a concept for the future. The R8 shares much with the [GT3 and GT4] race car, which proves the competitiveness of the car and a clear commitment, but it has to fit future expectations and is therefore a complex decision”.

In March, it was reported that Audi had submitted a trademark application for the nomenclature Green Hell in reference to the nickname given to the Nürburgring Nordschleife by three-times Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart, but nothing after or related to this has emerged since.

Based on current reports, the next R8 could make use of a hybrid powerunit made-up of an electric motor combined with the venerable 5.2-litre V10, which Hoffman confirmed to motoring.com.au would be the sole internal combustion engine option for the foreseeable future.

