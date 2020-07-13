Motoring News 13.7.2020 11:34 am

Out at last: Kia reveals new Grand Sedona’s interior

Charl Bosch

Biggest highlight is a completely new dashboard that houses an all-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

Its new suit out in the open and technical spec, albeit in South Korean guise, revealed, Kia has released the first official image of the interior of the new all-new Grand Sedona.

Representing a massive departure from that of the outgoing model, the cabin conforms to Kia’s latest design method dubbed ‘Spatial Talents’, which it claims offers an “unrivalled combination of innovation, flexibility and style”.

Able to seat seven, nine or eleven, the biggest highlight is a completely new dashboard that houses an all-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster combined with a new touchscreen infotainment system of similar size in a style that resembles Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX.

Down the centre console, the climate control panel is now digital with chrome strips flanking the outer edges. Gone too is the traditional gear lever in favour of a rotary selector a la Sorento and Telluride. On seven-seat models, two captain’s chairs occupy the second row, each with the ability to recline, be adjusted and the leg rests extended, while a pair of drawers are located underneath and a bank of USB ports fitted as standard.

As is already known, the Grand Sedona is longer and wider than the model it replaces and confirmed for South Africa next year with spec and pricing still to be announced.

