AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

The Automobile Association (AA) today launched an online petition to encourage the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to extend the validity period of vehicle licence discs and driving licence cards.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), “All Learner’s Licences, driver’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits (PrDPs) that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March to 31 May, are deemed valid and their validity period is further extended with 90 days from 1 June to 31 August 2020”.

However, despite this concession, the AA believes it does not take into account licences which expired after 31 May, nor the reduced capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) to renew driving licences, and the South African Post Office to process discs.

In a letter to the Minister on 29 June, AA CEO Willem Groenewald noted that there are problems with the current legacy operational framework of the DLTCs combined with unforeseen circumstances such as COVID-19 which make it difficult for them to service drivers within that timeframe. He said that the current National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) on which people must book appointments continues to be problematic and that centres may be closed intermittently due to COVID-19.

“Our experience is that the majority of drivers in South Africa prefer to remain compliant with the regulations, and to be on the road legally. Despite the system being problematic, drivers take the necessary steps to ensure they remain within the law. However, given the current constraints on the system, many are faced with the real possibility that they may not be able to do this,” Mr Groenewald said.

An added issue, Mr Groenewald noted, was that drivers who are unable to renew discs or driving cards may have problems if they are involved in crashes as insurers may repudiate claims based on the fact that the drivers are not on the road legally.

The AA has called for a further extension beyond the end of August to the end of January 2021, which it says it a more feasible option to the current date of 31 August.

“Our proposed extension date also makes provision for the closure of DLTCs over the festive period, and for further potential closures as a result of COVID-19,” he noted.

In support of the Minister resolving the problems, the AA is offering its national network of agents to assist drivers renew their licences. The Association says the Minister should consider allowing third party agents – such as the AA – to perform vehicle disc and driving licence card renewal services which are currently only offered through the DLTCs and the Post Office.

It said that not only will this go a long way in dealing with the current and historical backlogs, it will also alleviate the pressure on the DLTC infrastructure going forward. The AA has not received a response from the Minister nor his office to the letter sent at the end of June. However, the AA will continue to raise this issue wherever it can in an effort to ensure the validity of licence discs, driving licence cards and other licences is extended, and that drivers can drive with peace of mind.

In this regard, the AA is launching an online petition available at: https://www.aa.co.za/petition-to-extend-the-licence through which it wants to attract signatures in support for its call to pass on to the Minister as a sign of the backing its call enjoys among the public.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.