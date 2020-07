One thing is for sure, we South Africans know how to make a plan. Volkswagen did it with the CitiGolf, Ford did it with the Tracer and Mazda with the Midge. These manufacturers all let an outgoing model continue to run on, but as a rebadged new car. They were massive hits as they were dependable, easy to maintain and they came in at the right price. This formula is still used today by the likes of Volkswagen with its Polo Vivo and Toyota with its Corolla Quest. Talking of Toyota, they had a model called the Conquest, which was...

The high-performance RSI models were even successfully campaigned in Group N racing and local rally. But as is life, technology moved along, and in 1996 the Conquest was replaced by the RunX, which became the Auris and is currently available under the Corolla Hatch badge. And out of this, the Tazz was born.

Owners would often refer to their cars as a TT, with the joke being that many thought they were referring to the sporty Audi of the same name. This “new” affordable hatch got some exterior tweaks in the form of new head- and tail-lamps, as well as a new front bumper, but under the bonnet, the tried and tested 55 kW/103Nm 1.3-litre remained as is. This was by far the most popular model as you will see from the list of used offerings found on theautotrader.co.za.

The 160i XE was the flagship model, but these 4A-FE 1600 cc quad-valve and electronically fuel-injected 79kW/140Nm models, that also ran a five-speed manual transmission, are like hen’s teeth these days. With only one making my list of 20 used Tazz deals that you can get today. Here are the best deals we managed to find:

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2004 – 171 000 km – Manual – R59 900

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2001 – 126 000 km – Manual – R59 900

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2005 – 156 000 km – Manual – R59 990

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2005 – 159 000 km – Manual – R59 995

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2001 – 167 000 km – Manual – R64 950

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2004 – 108 000 km – Manual – R68 000

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2004 – 64 000 km – Manual – R69 000

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2006 – 92 000 km – Manual – R69 900

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2001 – 94 000 km – Manual – R69 900

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2000 – 134 000 km – Manual – R69 990

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2006 – 184 000 km – Manual – R69 990

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2004 – 107 000 km – Manual – R69 995

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2001 – 66 000 km – Manual – R74 890

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2006 – 93 000 km – Manual – R75 000

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2005 – 120 000 km – Manual – R79 950

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2004 – 106 000 km – Manual – R79 950

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2005 – 168 000 km – Manual – R79 950

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2002 – 197 000 km – Manual – R79 990

Toyota Tazz 130 – 2006 – 92 000 km – Manual – R89 950

Toyota Tazz 160i XE – 2002 – 102 000 km – Manual – R99 800

