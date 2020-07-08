V6 petrol and diesel four-pot revealed as new Kia Grand Sedona’s powerunits

Officially shown last month but with nothing regarding the interior or powertrain being divulged, a fresh report from South Korea has shed more light on the technical details of the new Kia Sedona/Grand Sedona.

Still known as the Carnival in its home market and in several others, The Korean Car Blog has indicated that the Sedona will debut on 13 July and come with a choice of two engines; the new 2.2 Smartstream turbodiesel from the Sorento that produces 148kW/440Nm and a 3.5-litre normally aspirated petrol V6 rated at 220 kW. Both will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, although it is likely that the diesel will have a dual-clutch setup rather than a torque converter.

As well as the engines, the online publication has revealed the Sedona’s dimensions with the newcomer measuring 5 155 mm in overall length and featuring a wheelbase of 3 090 mm, height of 1 740 mm and width of 1 995 mm. Compared to the current model, the length has been stretched by 40 mm, the wheelbase increased by 30 mm and the width extended by 10 mm. The overall height remains unchanged.

Like the current model, the Sedona will have a choice of seven, nine or eleven seats with the diesel projected to be more popular than the petrol in Korea. Despite the report only mentioning the two powerunits, other markets are likely to get the 162kW/350Nm hybrid 1.6 T-GDI and possibly in North America, the 210kW/422Nm 2.5 T-GDI from the new K5.

Confirmed for South Africa next year, expect the Grand Sedona to be an all diesel affair once again with the three mentioned seating arrangements set to be feature as well.

