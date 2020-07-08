Suzuki Jimny axed in the UK over emissions, could benefit local demand

The Suzuki Jimny has become the latest victim of Europe’s new emissions regulations with a fresh report from the United Kingdom confirming it as the first market on the Old Continent no longer taking orders for Hamamatsu’s small off-roader.

In what rates as a confirmation of claims broke by its Indian offshoot in January, Autocar reports that no new orders will be taken for the rest of the year, meaning it becomes an effective run-out model that won’t be renewed once dealer stock runs out over the next few months.

The Jimny’s axing means that all new Suzuki models sold in the UK are motivated by mild-hybrid engines in order to comply with the new average vehicle fleet emissions target of 95 g/km. Its rated emissions of 154 g/km for the five-speed manual and 170 g/km for the four-speed automatic, combined with the 75kW/130Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine’s inability to accommodate a mild-hybrid system, have been cited as key factors that will prevent Suzuki from complying with the mentioned target.

In accordance with the January report though, the Jimny could return next year as a commercial vehicle without the rear seats given the segment not having to adhere to the same regulations. Nothing regarding this has however been confirmed.

With unveiling of the hybrid only Across earlier this month, derived from the Toyota RAV4, the ending of sales in the UK could work in favour of South Africa by leading to the availability of more units in order to reduce not only the extended waiting period, but also improve sales which have been sluggish due to the single factory in Kosai being unable to keep-up with global demand.

