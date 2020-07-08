Hopes gone: Right-hand-drive Nissan Titan ruled-out

The door has officially closed on the prospects of the Nissan Titan being offered with right-hand-drive straight from the factory.

In spite of Yokohama’s Australian division’s push for an in-house developed right hooking model to rival the runaway success of the locally converted Ram 1500 and to a lesser extent, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, carsguide.com.au has alleged that the facelift model of Nissan’s flagship pick-up is now a definite no-no from Nissan themselves.

Speaking to the online publication last year, at which point talks were progressing, Nissan Australia Managing Director Stephen Lester said it was pushing “to get it here and figure out a way to make it happen”.

In the latest follow-up though, Lester remarked that while it “we’ll continue to try and pressure the global team on it, anything we do will probably have to be done here. I think there is very limited likelihood right now of right-hand-drive being done at the factory. Slim to none, probably”.

Although it appears possible that the Titan could still be offered Down Under with the steering gear on the right via the likely services of Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar, who produces the Navara N-Trek Warrior and soon the Patrol N-Trek Warrior, the ruling-out of models emerging from the factory in Canton, Mississippi with factory right-hand-drive has officially ended any hopes of it possibly making to South Africa as halo model above the Navara.

