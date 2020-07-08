Motoring News 8.7.2020 09:19 am

Hopes gone: Right-hand-drive Nissan Titan ruled-out

Charl Bosch

Right hooking model is now a definite no-no from Nissan themselves.

The door has officially closed on the prospects of the Nissan Titan being offered with right-hand-drive straight from the factory.

In spite of Yokohama’s Australian division’s push for an in-house developed right hooking model to rival the runaway success of the locally converted Ram 1500 and to a lesser extent, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, carsguide.com.au has alleged that the facelift model of Nissan’s flagship pick-up is now a definite no-no from Nissan themselves.

Speaking to the online publication last year, at which point talks were progressing, Nissan Australia Managing Director Stephen Lester said it was pushing “to get it here and figure out a way to make it happen”.

In the latest follow-up though, Lester remarked that while it “we’ll continue to try and pressure the global team on it, anything we do will probably have to be done here. I think there is very limited likelihood right now of right-hand-drive being done at the factory. Slim to none, probably”.

Although it appears possible that the Titan could still be offered Down Under with the steering gear on the right via the likely services of Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar, who produces the Navara N-Trek Warrior and soon the Patrol N-Trek Warrior, the ruling-out of models emerging from the factory in Canton, Mississippi with factory right-hand-drive has officially ended any hopes of it possibly making to South Africa as halo model above the Navara.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nissan set to take over from cancelled Ranger Raptor V8 with bent-eight Navara? 6.7.2020
Nissan Magnite shows an aggressive face in new teaser 1.7.2020
Extensively updated Nissan Kicks arrives in Japan, but will again miss South Africa 25.6.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules, judge orders release of waste pickers

World Trump a lying narcissist shaped by bullying father, says niece in memoir

World Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition