Concept e-tron Sportback revealed as preview of all-new Audi Q4

Having unveiled the Q3 Sportback last year, a model which was rumoured to be in-line for the Q4 name, Audi has now revealed the concept Q4 Sportback in e-tron guise as the latest model to wear the all-electric suffix.

Set to join the ‘standard’ e-tron as well as the e-tron GT next year as part of Ingolstadt’s 20 electric vehicle rollout by 2025, the Q4 rides on the Volkswagen Group’s dedicated MEB all-electric platform and measures 4.6 m in overall length with a wheelbase of 2.7 m, height of 1.6 m and width of 1.9 m.

Sporting a distinctly more squat appearance than the Q3 Sportback and riding on 22-inch alloy wheels, the coupe-styled Q4 boasts a completely new sealed Singleframe grille, blistered flared wheel arches said to have been inspired by that of the iconic quattro, a noticeable flat character line above the charging point, slim LED headlights connected by a full width bar similar to that of the A7 and Q8, plus a large rear diffuser, small rear window and a comparatively big integrated rear spoiler.

Inside, the interior appears near production ready with a number of elements being present from the e-tron. These include the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster, the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system and the general minimalist design and layout.

Fitted with touch buttons on the centre console for the single-speed gearbox, the lever’s position now being occupied by a smartphone cradle, the interior has been designed with sustainability in mind as the dashboard is constructed out of micro-fibres textiles, while the floor is made from various recycled materials. Alcantara adorns the seats with the steering wheel and the thin climate control display being unique the Q4.

Touting as being sporty in response to the low-down positioning of the 510 kg, 82 kWh battery pack, the dual electric motors that feeds off it produce 150kW/310Nm and 75kW/150Nm with the former output making reference to the rear motor. In total, the Q4 has an output of 225 kW and a range of 450 km on a single charge. With a maximum charging capacity of 125 kW, the charging time from 0-80% takes a claimed 30 min.

As indicated, the Q4 will make its debut in production spec next year as both a conventional model and the Sportback, however, chances are that the looks will be toned down from the concept when it goes on sale.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.