Lexus LS gently updated

Already three years old having made its debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Lexus, still fresh from revealing the heavily updated IS, has now taken the covers off of the subtly updated LS.

With the aim of the refresh being skewed towards “comfort, quiet and overall refinement”, visual upgrades are minor and consists of a darker metallic coloured mesh Spindle Grille, a new front bumper with squared off side intakes, new headlights with the daytime running LEDs being more integrated, a piano key black finish underneath the restyled taillights and in the case of the F Sport, a bespoke colour for the grille as well as 20-inch alloy wheels.

Added to the colour palette is a new hue dubbed Gin-ei Luster, which is created using what Lexus refers to as the Sonic Method that “condenses the paint volume of paint containing radiant material”, otherwise known as aluminium flakes. According to the automaker, this results in a “mirror-like texture” but without the “granular touch”.

Inside, the 12.3-inch infotainment system has been redesigned and now boasts a freestanding design as opposed to the previous integrated look. Along with the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the system comes with new icons plus Lexus’ latest software and a redesigned touch pad controller.

Capping the interior off is a digital rear-view mirror, black switches on the steering wheel and centre console, new shortcut buttons for the heated front seats and heated steering wheel and a new trim option called Nishijin & Haku which consists of a Nishijin brocade and platinum leaf insert on the door panels. The greater focus on comfort has also resulted in deeper stitch points for the seats and more Active Noise Control and Engine Sound Enhancement materials.

Adding to the comfort focus further, Lexus has also developed a completely new Adaptive Variable Suspension system made up of stiffer now vertical springs, more rigid stabiliser bars and up front, a new orifice located within the engine mounts to reduce vibrations. New driver assistance tech includes Advanced Park Assist and the so-called BladeScan adaptive high-beam assist headlights.

Although no mentioning of the drivetrain was made, chance are that the LS will once again have the choice of two options; the 3.5-litre badged twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V6 in the LS 500 that produces 310kW/600Nm and the LS 500h which combines a normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 with a 132 kW electric motor for a total system output of 264 kW.

In the case of the former, drive is routed to the rear wheels via the same ten-speed DirectShift automatic gearbox as the LC, while the LS 500h features the unique Multi Stage Hybrid setup that combines a CVT with a traditional four-speed torque converter automatic for an effective ten-step arrangement.

No pricing details were revealed, but expect the revised LS to arrive on local shores either later this year or possibly towards the end in standard LS 500 and F Sport guises.

