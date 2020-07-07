Scorching BMW X5 and X6 M Competition priced

BMW has completed the X5 and X6 ranges by announcing pricing details for the flagship M Competition models. Slotting-in above the respective M Performance flavoured M50i models, the Competition uses the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the regular M and indeed the M5 and M8, but with the same outputs as the latter pair meaning 460kW/750Nm.

Up 37 kW on the regular M models, which won’t be offered in South Africa, both the X5 and X6 M Competition will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and hit the electronic speed buffers at 250 km/h. With the optional M Driver’s Package included, the limiter is raised to 290 km/h. As ever, drive goes to all four wheels via the sports calibrated eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Like the regular M, the Competition comes with an M specific black kidney grille, wider wheel arches and flared door sills plus quad exhaust outlets, as well as bespoke model trimmings, namely black mirror caps, 21-inch M light alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear, black exhaust tips and a black finish for the top half of the diffuser.

Inside, the Competition’s interior swaps the aluminium inserts for carbon fibre and additionally sees surface badging on the Competition branded illuminated door sills. As well as an Alcantara roofliner, the fine-grain Merino leather seats are finished in the same hue and come with an M hexagonal quilted pattern, while a Midrand Beige/Black colour scheme can be had as well.

Added dynamic prowess comes in the shape of a revised chassis, the M electric power steering system, M Adaptive suspension with three modes; Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus, the ventilated M Compound Brakes utilising a six-piston caliper setup as the front and four at the rear with the discs measuring 395 mm and 380 mm, Active M Differential and four driving modes; Efficient, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. Like the M5, the xDrive all-wheel-drive system boasts the 4WD and 4WD Sport settings, but does without the 2WD configuration.

Both models come standard with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan with the X5 M Competition retailing from R2 632 258 and the X6 M Competition from R2 733 420.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.