Toyota Prado getting Hilux’s updated GD-6 Down Under, could South Africa follow?

In what is likely to be its final technical overhaul before the unveiling of the all-new model in 2022, the Toyota Prado will take after the facelift Hilux and Fortuner in receiving the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

According to Australia’s caradvice.com.au, the power hike from 130kW/450Nm to 150kW/500Nm will be implemented from August and result in the discontinuing of the six-speed manual gearbox on the entry-level GX and GXL models, and inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the CD player falling by the wayside.

In addition, the already offered Autonomous Emergency Braking system will gain Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, while Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Keeping Assist with ‘lane-to-steer’ will be added as well. Aside from the GXL, the more upscale VX and Kakadu derivatives will come with the option of the spare wheel mounted tailgate or the traditional flat surface opening lid.

Despite its usage in both the Hilux, Fortuner, Quantum and its luxury VX offshoot, the 2.8 GD-6 has remained off limits for the South African market Prado where the stalwart 120kW/400Nm 3.0 D-4D continues to be offered along with the equally long serving 4.0-litre V6 petrol that delivers 202kW/381Nm. The Citizen Motoring has however between in-touch with Toyota South Africa regarding the matter and will update accordingly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.