Still happening: Hyundai Tucson N arriving in 2022 with stronger heart

Having started showing itself some two months ago via a series of leaked images, attention has now switched back to the performance N derivative of the new Hyundai Tucson after over a year of hushed reports.

Back in 2018, Britain’s Auto Express reported that the Tucson would follow the i30 N and Veloster N in becoming the third model from Hyundai’s portfolio to receive the N touch. Nearly a year later, the same publication claimed that the N would complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in around six seconds and produce in the area of 250 kW from the fettled 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

In a fresh report, The Korean Auto Blog has pictured the heavily camouflaged prototype testing in South Korea, and while it quotes the same output and performance figure as that of Auto Express, the 2.0-litre turbocharged will make way for the 2.5 T-GDI used in the Santa Fe, Sonata and also in the Kia Sorento and K5.

Despite prior reports suggesting a launch this year, the online publication claims that the N would only go on sale in 2022 and although details remain sketchy, it could follow the incoming Kona N by not only being all-wheel-drive, but the recipient of the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox slated for the i30 N next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.