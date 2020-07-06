Turbocharged Mazda3’s outputs revealed

The power and torque figures of the eagerly awaited turbocharged Mazda3 have been revealed ahead of the model’s official debut this coming Wednesday (8 July).

In a lengthy product video released on YouTube over the weekend, Hiroshima’s Mexican division let slip that the 3 Turbo will produce 227 hp and 310 lb ft from its 2.5-litre engine, figures which amount to 169kW/420Nm. Unlike the MPS, the Turbo sends its amount of twist to all four wheels, but loses out on a manual gearbox as a six-speed automatic is the sole transmission option. Unsurprisingly, no performance figures were divulged.

In Mexico, the hatchback only turbo 3, in another departure from the MPS, will be offered in two trim levels; the S Grand Touring priced at Mex$ 489 900 (R372 678) and the Signature which will retail from Mex$ 529 900 (R403 107). Standard equipment, depending on the grade, will consist of black 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, rear parking sensors with a reverse camera and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Complete technical details will only be revealed at the official premiere on Wednesday, with the same likely to apply to South African market availability.

