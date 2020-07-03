Truck wrap: Twin-turbo V8 lined-up for next Toyota Tundra, supercharged Silverado mulled

In spite of their size, price and unavailability in right-hand-drive, America’s iconic pick-ups having been making waves over the last few months, the biggest being last month’s reveal of the facelift Ford F-150.

Throughout this past week though, reports have been emerging about the Blue Oval’s rivals from Chevrolet, Ram and Toyota regarding new engines and in the case of what is now the States’ second best-selling new vehicle, the long awaited debut of the F-150 Raptor rivalling TRX. Therefore, The Citizen Motoring has compiled a ‘truck wrap’ of the mentioned reports and claims.

Ram 1500 TRX

First shown as a concept four years ago based on the previous generation Ram 1500, the TRX, which ditches the Rebel prefix, is set to make its long awaited debut towards the end of the North American summer, reportedly powered by the same 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 engine as the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Despite claims that the engine would be detuned to around 441 kW, reports are that it will produce the full 527kW/875Nm, figures not only eclipsing the 336kW/692Nm of the Raptor’s twin-turbocharged 3.5 EcoBoost V6, but which will make it the most powerful production pick-up on sale.

Spied on video earlier this week by The Fast Lane in convoy with the now revealed Durango Hellcat and the Challenger Demon, motor1.com claims that a less powerful TRX could be introduced in a move similar to the Durango SRT and Hellcat, with power set to be provided by the mild-hybrid 5.7 Hemi V8 or possibly the 3.6 Pentastar V6. Regardless of which engine, drive will go to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In concept form, the Rebel TRX came powered by the Charger SRT’s supercharged 6.2 Hemi V8 outputting 428 kW, and sported a six-piston caliper front brake setup, a wider track and expanded wheel arches to accommodate the 37-inch tyres, an electronic rear diff-lock, a Borg-Warner two-speed transfer case, a Dynatrac Pro 60 rear axle, uniquely designed air induction system and a 1.5-inch rear axle shaft.

GMSV Chevrolet Silverado mulled as Ram sales skyrocket

Following the highly controversial decision by General Motors (GM) in February to close-down Holden after 164 years, the last 72 of which being in the automotive field, the marque’s former Special Vehicles division (HSV) is set to be rebranded as General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) importing the now factory approved right-hand-drive, mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8 and the Silverado 1500.

According to motoring.com.au though, the Silverado, which is converted by the Walkinshaw Automotive Group, will get even more powerful with the rumoured application of a supercharger that could result in an output of some 500kW/850Nm.

Unlike in the States, the Australian Silverado is powered solely by the flagship 6.2-litre 313kW/624Nm V8, which the online publication alleges will be teamed to Walkinshaw’s in-house developed blower once used in the VE and VF generations Commodores. Like the standard model, the Ford co-developed ten-speed automatic gearbox will be the only transmission choice.

Along with a number of exterior and interior tweaks, the blown Silverado will be an Australian bespoke model and more than likely boost sales for Walkinshaw and GMSV, after 237 units were offloaded in June despite the starting price of $113 900.

The firm, which runs the factory Holdens in the V8 Supercar series, also posted new records last month of 604 unit sales of the Ram 1500, still the previous generation, an increase of 130% over those of 2019. Sales, despite the Coronavirus and more than a year of straight decreases, have remained on the high with 1 710 units finding homes throughout the year so far.

“We could have sold more but we can’t build them fast enough, we’re selling every one we can get our hands on. We have cars coming every month (from the US) but it’s difficult to get any additional allocation because Ram is also doing so well in the US,” Ram Australia boss, and former Australian Touring Car driver, Neville Crichton, told caradvice.com.au.

Like the Silverado, the Ram is converted by Walkinshaw but sold under the American Special Vehicles (ASV) banner, a joint venture between the company founded by late TWR, HSV and Arrows Formula 1 boss, Tom Walkinshaw, and the Ateco Group headed by Crichton.

The latest generation Ram is allegedly set to become available Down Under next year and according to the CarAdvice, will be sold alongside its forbearer as is the case in the US where the latter is marketed as the 1500 Classic. As reported two months ago however, the local arm of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has indicated that no plans are in place to bring the Ram to South Africa as attention will focused on the Jeep Gladiator.

Twin-blown Toyota Tundra V8

Its replacement reportedly arriving in 2022 based on a presentation slide leaked in March, the next Toyota Tundra will allegedly have the option of a twin-blown V8 set to eclipse that of the Raptor as well.

Citing a report from Japan’s carsensor.net, motoring.com.au alleges that the 4.0-litre mill would be the same 4.0-litre unit earmarked for the now cancelled Lexus LC F. Claimed to produce 450kW/750Nm, the engine will likely replace the current Tundra’s normally aspirated 5.7-litre V8, with the publication hinting it at possibly spawning a TRD or GR Sport model.

Along with fellow Japanese American rival, the Nissan Titan, the Tundra is also on the radar of Toyota Australia with its Head of Product Planning and Development, Rod Ferguson, admitting that “We’d love the opportunity to try and bring something here in that segment”.

“We recognise that even our customers are often requesting something above Land Cruiser 200 Series, particularly around heavy towing, heavy van usage, horse floats, that sort of thing. We can see in that market and understand that in that segment there’s demand for full-size pick-ups. We’re really watching that segment with interest,” he said.

