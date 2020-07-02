Beginning of the end? Renault Koleos dropped from UK line-up

Renault’s alleged culling of certain models following the announcement of its restructuring plans at the end of May has proven to be the true with the Koleos being the first model to go under, albeit in the United Kingdom only for now.

Although it was suggested that the axe would come down on the Scenic and Grand Scenic, Espace, Talisman and even the Megane, Autocar reports that the Koleos, which received a mid-life facelift last year, had been struggling to attract buyers with a mere 1 009 units being moved throughout 2019.

Now in its second generation, the South Korean built Koleos, which uses the same platform as the Nissan X-Trail, has proven to be a slow seller not only in the UK, but also in Europe where only 12 129 units were moved last year, a drop of 37% according to Jato Dynamics. Bettering only the Espace, the mentioned figures amounted to the Koleos being worse off than the Talisman and some way behind the Scenic and Megane.

Renault UK’s ending of the Koleos, an unnamed spokesperson described to the publication has having been for “commercial reasons”, will more than likely lead to other markets across the Europe in the following weeks and months, but given that the mentioned facelift derivative only touched down in South Africa last month, sales are unlikely to be terminated anytime soon.

