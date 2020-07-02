South Africa bound facelift Honda WR-V premieres in India

Honda has officially unveiled the facelift WR-V in India, thus providing an indication of what to expect when the newcomer arrives on local shores sometime during the fourth quarter of this year.

Its name denoting Winsome Runabout Vehicle, the updates to now four year old WR-V on the outside consists of a new front bumper and redesigned grille, restyled projector-type headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs, new LED fog lights and taillights, plus 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels across the range.

Even more minor is the interior where the upholstery fabrics have been upgraded and the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system updated to include both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in addition to having already had Bluetooth and satellite navigation.

In terms of specification, the entry-level S has been dropped altogether, leaving the SV and mentioned VX with the former featuring the infotainment system, folding electric mirrors, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera, while the latter gains a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, cruise control, push-button start, climate control and a multi-function steering wheel. Dual front airbags, ABS and EBD are standard on both.

Underneath its bonnet, the WR-V’s engines have been revised to meet India’s stringent BS6 emissions regulations that came into effect on 1 April, but without changing the outputs or displacement. This means the ongoing choice of two options; a 1.2-litre petrol outputting 66kW/110Nm and a 1.5 i-DTEC turbodiesel that pumps-out 74kW/200Nm.

With no automatic gearbox option available, the petrol sends its amount of twist to the front wheels via a five-speed manual, while the diesel gets an additional ratio. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at six-litres per 100 km for the former and at 4.2 L/100 km for the latter.

Going on sale later this month with order books having already opened, the WR-V will have a colour palette of six hues; Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Merallic, Premium Amber Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic.

PRICING

WR-V 1.2 SV – Rs 849 900 (R191 888)

WR-V 1.5 i-DTEC SV – Rs 979 900 (R221 239)

WR-V 1.2 VX – Rs 969 900 (R218 981)

WR-V 1.5 i-DTEC VX – Rs 1 099 900 (R248 332)

