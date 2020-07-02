Mercedes-Benz G-Class heading to four-cylinders despite six-pot designation

With the smallest engine in its global line-up currently being the 210kW/600Nm 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel in the G350d, a new report from China has alleged that the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be reverting to four-cylinder power for the equivalent petrol model.

In publishing a series of images of a completely disguise free G350, AutoHome claims that the nomenclature, instead of representing a 3.5-litre engine, makes reference to a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot, in this case, the M264 used in the pre-facelift E350 and current CLS 350.

Despite the engine’s varying outputs, the reports states it will be tuned to its highest configuration, namely 220kW/400Nm. The inclusion of the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, featured on the mentioned E-Class and CLS in Europe which adds an additional 10 kW, was not mentioned. Like the rest of the G-Class range, the 9G Tronic gearbox will be standard.

It remains to be seen though whether the G350 would be a China exclusive model like the CLS 260, which arrived in May powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine outputting 135kW/280Nm. If approved for other markets though, the G350 will be positioned below not only the G350d, but also the V8 engine G500 and mark a return to four-cylinder power since the W461 generation G230 bowed out 19 years ago powered by a 92 kW 2.3-litre petrol.

