Audi inserts S charge into e-tron and e-tron Sportback

Confirmed for South Africa next year, Audi has unveiled its first all-electric S badged models in the shape of the e-tron SUV and its coupe-styled Sportback offshoot.

Compared to the most powerful ‘regular’ models, the 55 quattro, the S adds two electric motors to the equation on the front and rear axles, which, in addition to the unit already offered, results in a three motor setup Ingolstadt claims is an automotive first for any mass produced electric vehicle.

The 95 kWh setup therefore means an output of 320kW/808Nm but for eight seconds, this rises to 370kW/973Nm thanks to an overboost function. Top speed is capped at 210 km/h with the 0-100 km/h, in the former mode, taking 4.5 seconds. The claimed range is 360 km/h and 365 km/h for the Sportback.

Aside from its new powerunit, the S has also been reworked underneath its skin with the inclusion of an electric torque vectoring system that uses the rear mounted electric motors to send the available torque to each wheel via the single-speed transmission, eliminating the need for a mechanical differential, and an S tuned adaptive air suspension that can adjust the body by up to 76 mm.

Visually, the S rides as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels, 21 or 22-inches are optional, and boasts extended, by 23 mm, wheel arches plus optional Matrix LED headlights. In addition, both receive the S bodykit, aluminium mirror caps, a full width rear diffuser insert, an S badged model specific Singleframe grille and a fixed six-piston S branded front brake caliper setup with the option of having it finished in orange with the e-tron nomenclature as opposed to the standard black.

With an interior optimised for darker colours, the S receives electric sport seats finished in leather and Alcantara with S embroidered headrests, a choice of two brushed aluminium inserts, an S gear lever, optional carbon fibre inlays and an ambient lighting package.

In Germany, will kick-off at €93 800 (R1 796 270) and at €96 050 (R1 839 357) for the Sportback, but it remains to be seen whether either would be earmarked for local introduction next year.

