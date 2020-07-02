Lexus IS 500 happening but don’t expect it to be an M3 alternative

A notable absentee from the facelift Lexus IS range, a report from the United States has now uncovered a trademark submission for the IS 500 moniker.

Back in May, US publication MotorTrend reported that the IS 500 would serve as the range’s flagship in place of the V8-powered IS F, which despite its name making reference to a bent-eight, will have the same 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 as the LS 500.

In a post by the GR86.org online forum, a patent document submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 25 June has now confirmed that the IS 500 will happen, but with the anticipated launch date being unknown.

According to motor1.com though, the model will not be aimed at the likes of the incoming BMW M3 and next Mercedes-AMG C63, despite the V6, in the LS, having the same 310 kW output as the IS F’s 5.0-litre V8 and nearly 100 Nm more torque.

With the IS no longer being a secret, chances are that the IS 500 could debut sometime this year or at the very latest, in 2021. However, the odds are even stronger that details regarding the engine, and the model itself in the form of spy images, will be revealed before official confirmation is given in the form of online leaks.

