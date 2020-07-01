Nissan Magnite shows an aggressive face in new teaser

A prior report suggesting Nissan might delay introduction of the Magnite till next year has been proven otherwise via a new teaser image and confirmation of a launch date.

In publishing the image, Autocar India reports that the Magnite will premiere in Japan on 16 July and as is already known, slot-in below the Kicks as Nissan’s smallest SUV offering. Underneath, it will ride on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber and spawn a spin-off its alliance partner will badge as the Kiger.

Based on the teaser, the aggressive looking Magnite sports a single piece LED headlight, a grille design clearly derived from the now discontinued Datsun Cross and Indian-market redi-Go, an L-shaped daytime running diode, black wheel arch cladding, striking alloy wheels appearing to have been wrapped in all-terrain rubber and a just visible front skidplate.

Inside, and based on images taken by the publication of the Kiger last month, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system will replace the embedded unit of the Triber, while the steering wheel gains controls for the sound system and possibly even for the newly introduced cruise control.

Although specification will be upped from the Triber, the Magnite and Kiger will come powered by their sibling’s turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 74kW/160Nm, which will be transferred to the front wheels only via a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). A CVT though has been mentioned as a possibility for the self-shifter, as has the normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol in lower spec models.

In India, the Magnite will only go on sale next year as the Kiger is set to bow before it. Pricing is projected to start at around Rs 525 000 (R120 083), but for now, no mentioning of its coming to South Africa has been made.

