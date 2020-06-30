Motoring News 30.6.2020 08:41 am

Hyundai commits to manual in N models

Charl Bosch

“Where possible, we would continue to like to offer buyers the choice of a manual transmission for purists”.

Hyundai has become the latest automaker to express support for keeping the manual gearbox for its performance N models.

Although it announced last year that an eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box would become available on the i30 N, and debut with the Kona N, its Head of Product Planning in Australia, Howard Lam, maintained that a three-pedal layout will be kept in spite of the market being skewed towards self-shifters.

“Where possible, we would continue to like to offer buyers the choice of a manual transmission for purists or the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s hard to say what growth we will achieve, but we understand that our competitors who offer an automatic have achieved significant mix with those transmission. We’ll just have to wait,” Lam told motoring.com.au.

In addition to the i30 N and Kona N, Hyundai will also be introducing to the i20 N Down Under, whose 1.6 T-GDI engine is set to produce 150 kW, delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a brand-new seven-speed dual-clutch.

Incidentally, Hyundai South Africa, when contacted by The Citizen Motoring, revealed that it its monitoring the i30 N as a way of assessing possible introduction of the i20 N to the local market. If given the green light, expect this to happen in the middle or latter half of 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hot Hyundai Kona N forming part of extensive range rejig 29.6.2020
Hyundai’s ‘world’ pick-up now an interest 29.6.2020
Hyundai Palisade gets right-hand-drive approval, door now open for South Africa 26.6.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Premium Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition