Hot Hyundai Kona N forming part of extensive range rejig

With Hyundai set to unveil the performance Kona N next month, a report from South Korea has shed more light on the remainder of the range, including the step below N Line.

According to the Korean Car Blog, the N, which will use the same 202kW/353Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the i30 N, will form part of the Kona’s mid-life facelift with styling set to draw heavily from the updated Santa Fe, Venue and the recently teased new Tucson. The N Line meanwhile will build on this and come with a model specific front and rear bumper, silver or black mirror caps, wider door sills and wheel arches, plus unique alloy wheels.

Inside, the Kona will be the recipient of the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, possibly the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on range-topping models, upgraded materials and a new assortment of safety and driver assistance systems. Unique trim pieces such as gloss black or faux carbon inlays will most likely star on the N Line.

Depending on the market, the Kona is set to keep the 88kW/172Nm 1.0 T-GDI engine as well as the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol that produces 110kW/180Nm, but according to the online publication, the 130kW/265Nm 1.6 T-GDI will make way for the new Smartstream petrol of similar displacement, which makes 132 kW and the same 265 Nm in the new Sonata. Some markets will also keep hold of the 1.6-litre diesel engine and the Kona Electric, but don’t be surprised if a mild-hybrid system debuts.

Above this, the N Line will have the same Smartstream engine, reportedly turned-up to 156 kW with the new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, earmarked for not only the N but also the i30 Nm, being the sole transmission option. Unlike the N though, which is slated to be all-wheel-drive, the Kona N Line’s amount of twist will be routed to the front wheels only.

Expect more details to be revealed or leaked in the coming days and months.

