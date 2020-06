From the iconic and somewhat rare E30, to the popular E36 and E46, right through to the more modern F30 and the very latest G20, BMW’s 3 Series is probably South Africa’s most loved premium car. And today, I have decided to bring you a selection of used E90s that you can find for under R100 000 if you browse through the AutoTrader website. Even I was surprised at the amount of car you can get for your money. An E90 is a modern and fully loaded sedan offering you a fair amount of interior space and a proper sized...

From the iconic and somewhat rare E30, to the popular E36 and E46, right through to the more modern F30 and the very latest G20, BMW’s 3 Series is probably South Africa’s most loved premium car. And today, I have decided to bring you a selection of used E90s that you can find for under R100 000 if you browse through the AutoTrader website. Even I was surprised at the amount of car you can get for your money.

An E90 is a modern and fully loaded sedan offering you a fair amount of interior space and a proper sized boot. These cars have always been the segment leaders when it comes to dynamics, while being packed with a full suite of safety and luxury items. Items such as traction control, stability control, air conditioning, electric windows, multi-function steering wheel controls, on-board computer/multi-information display, cruise control along with the likes of six airbags, ABS, remote central locking are all standard fitment.

The list I have complied starts with the 115 kW 2.0-litre naturally aspirated 320i. This model offers a claimed 0 to 100 km/h time of nine seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h, while using 7.9 litres per 100 km. You can also opt for the 2.5-litre 130 kW 323i that gets to 100 km/h in 8.8 sec and a top speed of 226 km/h, or the same capacity 2.5-litre 325i that offers 160 kW and similar performance with a 7.7 sec 0 to 100 km/h time and a 242 km/h top speed. And then you have the top-of-the-range 3.0-litre 200 kW 330i that hits 100 km/h in 6.5 sec and a 250 km/h top speed.

Moving to the turbodiesel offerings, you can go for the 320d that only sips 6.0-litres of diesel per 100 km, while offering 130 kW and gets from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 sec and a 225 km/h top speed. Or the stonking 330d that offers a full 180 kW of power while getting to 100 km/h in only 6.2 sec while going onto a 330i equalling top speed of 250 km/h.

BMW 320i – 2009 – 271 000 km – Manual – R54 950

BMW 320i – 2009 – 159 000 km – Manual – R59 900

BMW 320i – 2007 – 182 000 km – Automatic – R60 000

BMW 320i – 2009 – 144 000 km – Automatic – R73 000

BMW 320i – 2007 – 211 000 km – Manual – R74 990

BMW 320i – 2009 – 204 000 km – Automatic – R75 000

BMW 320i – 2010 – 151 000 km – Automatic – R75 000

BMW 320i – 2011 – 168 000 km – Automatic – R77 000

BMW 320i – 2006 – 164 000 km – Automatic – R79 900

BMW 320i – 2010 – 122 000 km – Automatic – R79 900

BMW 320i M Sport – 2007 – 153 000 km – Manual – R79 995

BMW 330d – 2007 – 218 000 km – Automatic – R86 000

BMW 330i – 2006 – 189 000 km – Automatic – R89 900

BMW 320d M Sport – 2008 – 130 000 km – Automatic – R89 950

BMW 320d – 2008 – 217 000 km – Automatic – R89 950

BMW 325i – 2008 – 169 000 km – Automatic – R89 990

BMW 320d – 2007 – 215 000 km – Automatic – R89 999

BMW 323i – 2008 – 154 000 km – Manual – R94 900

BMW 325i – 2007 – 140 000 km – Automatic – R99 000

BMW 325i Exclusive – 2006 – 226 000 km – Manual – R99 995

