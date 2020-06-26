Drop-top Lexus LC Cabriolet confirmed for South Africa next year

With the recently revised IS set for local landfall next year, Lexus has now confirmed that its dramatic LC Cabriolet would also become available in 2021.

Shown in concept guise over a year ago before bowing in production spec at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last November, the LC drops the hard-top for a four-layer cloth roof that can be opened in 15 seconds and closed in 16 at up to 50 km/h. Two colour options will be offered; Beige or Black.

Aside from a different climate control system that adjusts when a drop in temperature is detected, plus neck heaters integrated into the headrests, the interior is otherwise carried over from the coupe, although underneath the cabriolet’s skin, extra bracing has been included to make-up for the loss in rigidity, along with new dampers, a redesigned front suspension and a retuned rear made out of lightweight die-cast aluminium.

As with the coupe, only one drivetrain option will be offered; the normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 whose 351kW/540Nm is channelled to the rear wheels via the ten-speed Direct Shift torque converter automatic gearbox.

Pricing will only expected to be revealed closer to the launch date, but expect it to be up on the R2 031 500 asked for the coupe.

