Hyundai Palisade gets right-hand-drive approval, door now open for South Africa

The Hyundai Palisade has been granted right-hand-drive status with Australian media reporting that the marque’s flagship SUV will become available Down Under from the fourth quarter of this year.

First reported as possibly happening last year, the eight or seven-seat twin of the Kia Telluride made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show two years ago and is powered by a normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine that delivers 217kW/355Nm. A shift-by-wire, button operated eight-speed automatic gearbox drives the front or all four wheels.

For Australia though, the Palisade could gain a diesel engine, made up of either the familiar 142kW/442Nm 2.2-litre unit from the Santa Fe, or possibly even the new 3.0-litre straight-six from the Genesis G80 and GV80 that pumps out 205kW/588Nm.

Nearly matching the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser 200 for size, the 4 980 mm long Palisade has a wheelbase of 2 900 mm, height of 1 750 mm and width of 1 976 mm and in the United States, comes with no less than 16 cupholders, seven USB ports, an electrically folding second row, first and second row ventilated and heated chairs, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Notable safety items include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Following Assist and Driver Attention Warning to name but as few. On all-wheel-drive models, four driving modes are offered; Normal, Smart, Sport and Snow with a locking centre differential also being included.

Its confirmation for Australia official, the move opens-up the door for the Palisade to be considered for South Africa. The Citizen Motoring has contacted Hyundai South Africa for clarification, but no response has so far been received.

