Motoring News 26.6.2020 09:35 am

Confirmed: Turbocharged Mazda3 zooming-in on 8 July

Charl Bosch

Whether the newcomer revives the iconic MPS moniker as previously alleged remains to be seen though.

The rumoured turbocharged Mazda3 is set to become a reality next month based on a fresh teaser video posted by Hiroshima on its YouTube page.

Titled “Prepare for Launch”, the 14 second clip doesn’t show any details apart from an engine revving in the background, as well as the mentioned date of 8 July. Whether the newcomer revives the iconic MPS moniker as previously alleged remains to be seen though.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a leaked screenshot of a dealer’s extranet system had showcased there being an entry called ‘Mazda3 HB PP Turbo’. According to automotive forum Jalopnik to how the screenshot was posted, the ‘HB’ possibly made reference to the newcomer being a hatchback, while the PP likely refers to a specification level of sorts.

As it stands, the engine could be the same 170kW/420Nm 2.5-litre unit used in the 6, CX-5 and CX-9, but unlike the MPS, the mentioned screen grab only makes reference to an automatic gearbox, which in the stated models comes in the form of a six-speed unit. Despite the vague hints, don’t be surprised if full details or indeed images are uncovered before the 3’s debut on said date.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Finally out: Mazda removes covers from all-new BT-50 17.6.2020
Mazda provides hint of new BT-50’s looks in fresh teaser 15.6.2020
It is coming: All-new Mazda BT-50 teased ahead of 17 June reveal 10.6.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition