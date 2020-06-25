Bentley Mulsanne production wrapped-up

Having introduced the farewell 6.75 Edition by Mulliner back in January, Bentley has announced that production of the Mulsanne officially come to an end this week after a decade and 7 300 units.

The announcement of comes weeks after Crewe revealed that the engine which powered it, the immortal L-series 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8, better known as the six-and-three-quarter-litre engine, had been discontinued after a production run of 61 years. Destined for the United States is the 7 300th and final Mulsanne 6.75 Edition finished in two-tone Rose Gold and Tungsten.

“The Mulsanne is the culmination of all that we at Bentley have learnt during our first 100 years in producing the finest luxury cars in the world. As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly solidified its place in the history of Bentley as nothing less than a true icon,” Bentley Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

“I am immensely proud of the hundreds of designers, engineers and craftspeople that brought the Mulsanne to life over the last ten years. Now, as we begin Bentley’s journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility through our Beyond100 strategy, the role of Bentley flagship is passed to the new Flying Spur.”

A direct replacement will not be offered as its position will be taken over by variants by the Flying Spur powered by smaller, electrified petrol engines.

