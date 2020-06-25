Motoring News 25.6.2020 06:15 am

Lexus axes LC F but keeps new twin-blown V8

Charl Bosch

Engine will exist but optimised for use in parent company Toyota’s pick-up and SUV ranges in the United States.

Seen undergoing pre-production testing as far back as 2018, Lexus has reportedly shelved the hardcore LC F for good. According to Japan’s carsensor.net, the LC F, which was slated to become the first Lexus to receive the brand’s reported 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, has been blighted due to not only a lack of manpower on the development front, but also increasing costs and the effect of the Coronavirus.

Despite this, the online publication claims that the engine, which was tipped to produce 447 kW, will exist but optimised for use in parent company Toyota’s pick-up and SUV ranges in the United States. Allegedly, it will eventually finds its way in the LC, but in detuned form and in place of the current normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8.

