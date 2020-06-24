Finally here: Renault unleashes potent Megane RS Trophy

After an almost two year wait, Renault has announced pricing details for the Megane RS Trophy as part of a rejigged model line-up.

Powered by the same 1.8-litre turbocharged engine as the RS Lux and Cup, the Trophy benefits from a new turbo and exhaust system that helps raise power from 205 kW to 220 kW with torque being capped at 400 Nm on models fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox and 420 Nm for those with the six-speed EDC.

Distinguishing itself from its sibling, the Trophy rides as standard on 19-inch Jerez triple tone alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S001 rubber, and further gains a new front splitter, red detailing on the wheels and a 20 mm ride height drop.

The interior changes are similarly minor and includes Alcantara trimmed sport seats with red top stitching, a Zamac aluminium gear knob and an Alcantara sports steering wheel. More extensive though are the adaptions underneath where the standard Cup chassis comes with stiffer springs, new shocks and anti-roll bars in addition to the Torsen mechanical limited-slip front differential. A launch control function comes standard on EDC models with red caliper Brembo brakes rounding the changes off.

In a surprise twist however, Renault has announced that the Trophy will replace the conventional Lux and Cup outright, but with only seven units being destined for South Africa. Priced at R774 900 for the manual and R799 900 for the EDC, a five year/100 000 km warranty and five year/90 000 km service plan comes as standard on both.

