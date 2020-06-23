Motoring News 23.6.2020 07:10 pm

Lotus Exige turns 20 with special anniversary edition

Charl Bosch

The 20th Anniversary retains the long serving supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota derived V6 engine produces 302kW/420 Nm.

Having unveiled the tribute Elise Heritage Edition last month, Lotus has celebrated yet another milestone with a special edition version of the Exige.

As its name indicates, the Sport 410 20th Anniversary Edition celebrates two decades of the more hardcore model spun-off of the venerable Elise, with unique features, outside, consisting of black 20th Anniversary decals on the front wings, the rear bumper and indicators, plus a ’20’ logo on the rear wing’s end-plate.

A carbon fibre front splitter, tailgate and front access panel rounds the tribute off, along with a body coloured roof, side pods, the mentioned rear wing and a stone chip protector. Inspired by the original, five colours are offered; Arctic Silver, Motorsport Black, Chrome Orange, Saffron Yellow, Calypso Red and Laser Blue.

Subtle tweaks have also taken place inside namely a choice of numerous Alcantara trim, stitch work on the seats similar to the original, and 20th Anniversary embroidered seat backs with commemorative builder’s plaque number on the dashboard.

Further equipped with otherwise options such a Bluetooth compatible sound system, cruise control, an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel and from the options list, a titanium exhaust system, carbon fibre door sills and a smaller lithium-ion battery, the 20th Anniversary retains the long serving supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota derived V6 engine, which, as its name states, produces 410 PS or 302 kW with torque being rated at 420 Nm.

Equipped with three-way adjustable Nitron damper, the amount of twist, as ever, is routed to the rear wheels a six-speed manual gearbox with Lotus claiming a top speed of 290 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

In the UK, the Sport 410 20th Anniversary Edition carries a sticker of £79 900 (R1 724 880) with delivers commencing later this year.

