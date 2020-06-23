Motoring News 23.6.2020 09:41 am

Covid-19 delays Renault Triber-based Nissan Magnite till next year

Charl Bosch

Yokohama’s new entry-level crossover/SUV will now bow in January next year.

Nissan’s segment important Magnite has become the latest victim of the Coronavirus with a new report from India claiming that its planned debut has been put-out until next year.

Originally set to have premiered in May before being rescheduled for August, Autocar India claims that Yokohama’s new entry-level crossover/SUV will now bow in January next year as a result of the ‘manufacturing window’ having been missed due to Covid-19.

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber, a spin-off from the Kwid’s CMF-A, the Magnite’s delay will likely infringe on that of the Renault Kiger which is allegedly set to go on sale in October. According to reports, both sub-three metre models will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine from the Triber that makes 74kW/160Nm. Transmissions will consist of a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual (AMT) with drive going to the front wheels.

In India, the Magnite, which has been described as a make-or-break model for Nissan, will be positioned below the Kicks with a reported starting price of under R120 000, but at present, it is not on Nissan South Africa’s radar.

