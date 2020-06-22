Covid-19 pushes next Honda HR-V to May next year

Brought back to life five years ago, Honda has reportedly delayed the unveiling of the second generation HR-V to May next year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On course to reveal the Indian-spec City in 2021, a model that will once again be offered in South Africa as the Ballade, Autocar India reports that the second generation HR-V, known in Japan since 2013 as the Vezel, would have bowed early in 2021 but has been halted due to Covid-19. The latest blow comes after the current model’s planned market debut got canned last year allegedly due to costs.

Back in January, it was reported that the HR-V would ride on a new platform simply called the ‘Honda Architecture’ and measure 4 350 mm in overall length with a height of 1 605 mm and width of 1 785 mm. Until now though, nothing pointing to this has been made.

Model-wise, the HR-V will once again be positioned below the CR-V, but above the rumoured ZR-V global SUV and possibly make use of the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Thai-spec City, or even the mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol that debuted in the new Jazz. In India, the new normally aspirated 1.5-litre engine earmarked for the City could be offered, however, this remains unconfirmed along with the future of the 1.8-litre petrol and the 1.5 i-DTEC turbodiesel.

In spite of its premiere being almost a full year away, don’t be surprised if spy images and details are uncovered within the next few months and years.

