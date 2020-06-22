Motoring News 22.6.2020 03:37 pm

Opel boss surveys unwrapped, all-new Mokka in latest teaser

Charl Bosch

Mokka appears little watered down from 2018’s GT X Experimental concept.

The all-new Opel Mokka has taken another step towards showing its complete self via a new teaser video. Posted on YouTube, the 48 second clip shows The Blitz’s CEO, Michael Lohscheller, walking up to the disguised prototype already seen, before making his way through a corridor to the actual model which, despite having been blurred, reveals a number of important visual details.

Finished in an eye-catching lime green hue offset by a gloss black roof, the Mokka appears little watered down from 2018’s GT X Experimental concept, with the brand’s new Vizor, front facia, part of the Bold and Pure styling language, featuring prominently along with inverted L-shaped LED taillights.

“I’ve been leading Opel for three years now. It has been a lot of work, a lot of change and a lot of passion. I have been looking forward to this moment since day 1, when we have launched this project, designing and engineering a completely new Opel,” Lohscheller says.

Set to make use of the same EMP1 platform as the Corsa, and therefore also the Peugeot 208 and 2008, the lighter by 120 kg Mokka will be powered by both petrol, diesel and all-electric powerunits, and feature an interior described by Rüsselsheim as having been “detoxed” in addition to being “high-tech”.

While expected to bow towards the end of this year in preparation for the commencing of sales in early 2021, don’t be surprised if more details are revealed in the coming weeks and months.

