22.6.2020

Limited-run BMW M5 CS anticipated to produce 478 kW

Charl Bosch
BMW M5 Competition

Electrification is not expected to feature in the power uptake.

Uncovered last month undergoing apparent final pre-production, a new report has revealed alleged engine specifications of the incoming BMW M5 CS.

Set to slot-in above the facelifted Competition at the range’s sharp-end, the BMW Blog claims that the limited-run CS will keep the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine, but with power lifted from 460 kW to 478 kW and torque from 750 Nm to a speculated 800 Nm. Despite being previously mulled, electrification is not expected to feature in the power uptake.

Like the M3 and M4 CS, the M5 CS will put an emphasis on being light with the inclusion, according to the online publication, of carbon fibre trim pieces, a revised limited slip differential, a new rear axle, lightweight alloy wheels and the M compound or carbon ceramic brakes. In addition, small changes relating mostly to materials and trim will feature inside.

At present, it remains unknown as to when the wraps will come off, but expect a date to be announced in the coming weeks or months.

