22.6.2020

BMW 8 Series hit with a visual golden din

Charl Bosch

Golden Thunder Edition will be offered on the 840i, M850i xDrive and the 840d xDrive with no powertrain changes having taken place.

In what is likely to be the first of many, BMW has unveiled an aesthetically enhanced version of the 8 Series set to go on sale in September.

Dubbed the Golden Thunder Edition, the exterior tweaks consist of double-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, the M Sport Pack, high gloss Shadow Line detailing, Frozen Black Metallic or Sapphire Black Metallic paint options, the M Sport brakes and gold accents on the front, at the base of the doors, on the rear facia, the mirror caps, M bootlid spoiler (coupe only) and on the brake calipers.

Inside, Merino Black leather upholstery comes standard with the headrests boasting Edition Golden Thunder embroidery work and the roofliner finished in Anthracite Alcantara. Gold effect aluminium mesh inlays, the so-called CraftedClarity glass detailing and the flagship Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system complete the interior.

Available on the coupe, cabriolet and Gran Coupe, the Golden Thunder Edition will be offered on the 840i, M850i xDrive and the 840d xDrive with no powertrain changes having taken place. No pricing, or indeed South African availability, has been made.

