Mahindra spruces-up flagship single cab Pik Up

Having introduced the range-topping S11 automatic back in January, Mahindra has celebrated the reopening of its dealers under the level 3 regulations with a rejigged version of the single cab Pik Up.

Limited to the S6, which is also the flagship single cab model, the visual differences include the same redesigned seven-slot chrome grille as the S10 and S11, a new front bumper and headlights, clear indicator lenses, a new sports bar and expansion of the central locking to the fuel lid.

Inside, the cabin benefits from newly designed seats, each with their own armrest, height adjustability for the driver’s chair, electric mirrors, cruise control, one-touch indicators and a flip-key instead of the previous fob. The rest of the specification and safety sheet is unchanged.

Up front, the 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel engine continues as is with outputs of 103kW/320Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox is the only option available with buyers having the option of rear or selectable four-wheel-drive. Towing capacity is rated at 2 500 kg for a braked trailer with Mahindra claiming a payload of 1 195 kg for the former and 1 095 kg for the latter. Consumption is pegged 7.7 L/100 km and 7.9 L/100 km respectively.

Priced at R266 499 with the four-wheel-drive’s sticker coming to R311 499, both come as standard with a four year / 120 000 km warranty plus a five year / 90 000 km service plan.

