Facelift Volkswagen Arteon and Shooting Brake uncovered in China

With its market run in South Africa having reportedly ended, the facelift Volkswagen Arteon and its Shooting Brake estate offshoot have emerged online ahead of the planned 24 June world premiere.

Posted by carscoops.com via AutoHome, where the fastback-styled sedan is sold under the old Passat derived CC moniker and the Shooting Brake as the Travel Edition, the revisions are minor and limited to a new front bumper, subtly tweaked grille and rear bumper, different headlights, new alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 19-inches and in the case of the Shooting Brake, a large panoramic roof plus black wheel arch and door sill cladding. Interestingly, no interior were published with the same applying to details regarding the loading capacity of the Shooting Brake.

In China, the CC comes powered by a choice of two 2.0 TSI engines; the 330 TSI outputting 136 kW and the 380 TSI that delivers 162 kW. A seven-speed DSG is standard on both. Although unconfirmed, the latter could possibly be equipped with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as either an option or standard.

Full details, as mentioned, will only be divulged this coming Wednesday.

