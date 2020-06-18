All-new Kia Sedona outlined in new teaser sketch

One of the oldest models on sale in its class today having debuted six years ago, Kia has released the first teaser sketch of the all-new Sedona.

On course to debut in its home market during the third quarter of this year, the Sedona, still known other markets as the Carnival, has been making the rounds on various online platforms undergoing testing, with the provided sketch seeing it being similar to the Seltos but also to other models.

Incorporating a grille similar in design to certain Skodas and headlights reminiscent of the current Range Rover, the Sedona, which Kia has reclassified as a “ Grand Utility Vehicle”, will allegedly make use of the same platform as the Sorento and come with a not to dissimilar interior in terms of layout and design. Seating for eight will once be standard, although in some markets, seven and 11 seats will feature.

Given its supposed foundation, chances are strong that the Sedona will use the same range of engines as the Sorento, which includes the 2.5 T-GDI petrol that makes 210kW/420Nm, the 2.2-litre turbodiesel rated at 148kW/440Nm and the 1.6 T-GDI plug-in hybrid that combines the petrol engine with a 44.2 kW electric motor for a total system output of 162kW/350Nm. In certain markets, a normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 pumping out 206kW/336Nm will be offered. Depending on the engine, expect two transmission options; a six-speed torque converter automatic and a new eight-speed dual-clutch.

Although it remains to be seen whether the Sedona would be offered in South Africa given its comparatively small monthly offset, don’t be surprised if technical or specification details are leaked before its actual reveal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.