18.6.2020

Indian-spec Honda City revealed as preview of incoming new Ballade

Charl Bosch

Motivation will come from a brand-new 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine pumping out 90kW/145Nm.

Heading for South Africa next year, the Indian-spec Honda City, which will once again be known as the Ballade on local shores, has been revealed ahead of its market debut next month.

Unveiled in Thailand last year, the Indian model appears similar on the outside but differs considerably underneath with an overall length of 4 549 mm, wheelbase of 2 600 mm, height of 1 489 mm and width of 1 748 mm. Compared to the Thai model, the overall length has been increased by four millimetres, the wheelbase by 11 mm and the height increased by 22 mm with the width remaining unchanged. Boot space is rated at 506-litres.

Although specification will differ based on trim level, features on offer includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, Hill Start Assist, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting, push-button start, a sunroof and LED headlights with cornering function plus daytime running LEDs.

On the safety side, the City will come with six airbags, rear parking sensors with a reverse camera, Vehicle Stability Assist, tyre pressure monitor and a segment first, according to Honda, LaneWatch camera system.

Along with its dimensions, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Thai model won’t be carried over. Instead, motivation will come from a brand-new 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine pumping out 90kW/145Nm, not 155 Nm as previously indicated, and a BS6 emissions complaint 1.5 i-DTEC turbodiesel making 74kW/200Nm. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard with a CVT earmarked for the former only.

Pricing will reportedly kick-off from Rs 1 000 000 (R226 392). A hatchback model, as indicated by leaked patent images two months ago, is set to join at a later stage.

