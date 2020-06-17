Motoring News 17.6.2020 10:05 am

Range Rover celebrates 50th with commemorative Fifty edition

Charl Bosch

Fifty features a choice of two 22-inch alloy wheel designs and a special Fifty badge personally designed by Land Rover Design boss Gerry McGovern.

With 2020 marking the fifth anniversary of the Range Rover, Land Rover has released a special tribute edition of the “world’s most desirable family of SUVs”.

Premiering on the exact same date as the original did, the simply titled Fifty mainly benefits from a number of exterior and interior additions, with specification being unchanged from the flagship Autobiography on which it is based.

Offered on the standard and long wheelbase models, the Fifty features a choice of two 22-inch alloy wheel designs, a special Fifty badge personally designed by Land Rover Design boss Gerry McGovern, Auric Atlas detailing and on the inside, a ‘1 of 1970’ plaque behind the rotary gear lever representing how many model would be made.  The Fifty logo is also carried over to the interior where it features on the headrests, illuminated treadplates and dashboard.

As a further nod to the original, Solihull’s in-house Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) divisions will offer a choice of three so-called Heritage solid colours; Davos White, Bahama Gold and Tuscan Blue in addition to the four standard “carefully curated exterior colours”; Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red and Aruba.

No changes have taken place underneath the bonnet where the Fifty will be equipped with the same petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powerunits as the Autobiography. For South Africa, this will include the outgoing SDV8 whose 4.4-litre oil-burner delivers 250kW/740Nm, the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that outputs 386kW/625Nm and the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the P400e that utilises an additional 85 kW electric motor for a total system output of 297kW/640Nm.

Now available to order, no pricing has been announced, but given that the cheapest Autobiography, powered by the plug-in hybrid, starts at R2 835 500, expect the Fifty to possibly border on or eclipse the R3-million mark.

