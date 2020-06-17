Motoring News 17.6.2020 08:01 am

Facelift Mercedes-AMG E63 revealing itself on 18 June

Charl Bosch

The 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 will more than likely remain unchanged.

Its arch rival from Munich having revealed its updated offering earlier today, Mercedes-AMG has announced that the nipped-and-tucked E63 will be revealed on 18 June online.

Debuting two months after the sedan and estate and a nearly a full month behind the coupe and cabriolet, the E63, and its more potent E63 S sibling, are expected to receive the same set of cosmetic updates, albeit modelled on the E53 with a number of model specific tweaks set to feature. Expect subtle changes inside as well.

Already seen by a number of online publications undergoing testing, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 will more than likely remain unchanged with outputs of 420kW/750Nm for the E63 and 450kW/850Nm for the S. As before, a nine-speed MCT gearbox will route the amount of twist to all four wheels.

Don’t however be expected if first images leak before the wraps are lifted officially.

